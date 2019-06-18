2 soldiers die of injuries day after attack on Army patrol in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama

Two soldiers who were injured in Monday’s improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district succumbed to injuries on Tuesday, the Army said.

“Two soldiers, brought to the hospital with severe contusions/concussions, have succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment in 92 Base Hospital. We deeply mourn the demise of our bravehearts,” the Army said in a statement.

The two soldiers who were part of a patrol were among the injured after a ‘vehicle-based IED’ targeted their truck in the evening.

The Army spokesman had termed the attack as a failed attempt and had described the injuries of the soldiers as minor.

The spokesman said the damage was minimised due to the alertness of the patrol party. He did not specify the number of injured soldiers.

Sources, however, said that nine soldiers who were part of the patrol were injured in the blast. The injured soldiers were shifted to the army’s base hospital in Srinagar.

Another army officer, Major Ketan Sharma was killed in a separate encounter in Anantnag on Monday.

The IED attack on the army patrol in Pulwama took place four months after a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed an explosives laden car into a bus killing 40 CRPF troopers in the same district. The bus was part of a convoy from Jammu to Srinagar.

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 10:58 IST