Uddhav says relief package for flood-hit farmers soon, doesn’t give a date

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 14:02 IST

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said that the state will announce a relief package for farmers hit by damages to crops or property in flood-affected areas of the state in a couple of days. Thackeray made the statement during an interaction with farmers in Katagaon taluka of Osmanabad district where he is on a tour of the flood-affected areas.

Thackeray said nearly 80% of the spot inspections have been completed. However, he stopped short of giving any rough estimate of the crop damages or damages to property in the flood-affected areas of western Maharashtra and Marathwada region.

“I am aware that you all have come here with a lot of expectations from me [about] how much [package] will be announced. I don’t announce anything that I cannot fulfil. I have not come to announce anything so that you clap but I have come to comfort everybody that the government is with you... the spot inspections are nearly 80-90% completed; we have got an estimate. In a day or two, the [state] cabinet will meet. Whatever we decide will be to bring your life back on track,” Thackeray said.

There is increased pressure on the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government to announce the relief package for the flood-affected region. The Bharatiya Janata Party led by former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is also touring the region and demanding immediate compensation for farmers.