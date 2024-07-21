‘Uddhav Thackeray is leader of Aurangzeb Fan Club’: Amit Shah in Maharashtra

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched an all out attack on former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, calling him the leader of “Aurangzeb Fan Club.” Union Minister Amit Shah addresses the state convention of BJP Maharashtra, in Pune on Sunday,(PTI)

“This Aurangzeb Fan Club cannot ensure the security of the country. Who is this Aurangzeb Fan Club? It is (Maha Vikas) Aghadi and Uddhav Thackeray is the leader of the Aurangzeb Fan Club. Uddhav Thackeray who calls himself Balasaheb's heir, you are sitting with those who fed biryani to Kasab,” Shah said at a public meeting in Pune.

“Uddhav Thackeray is sitting in the lap of those who support PFI…You are sitting with those who appealed to release Yakub Memon. Uddhav ji, you are sitting in the lap of those who called Zakir Naik a 'messenger of peace," he added.



“Can the Aurangzeb Fan Club secure the country? Only the Bharatiya Janata Party can keep the country safe. Only the BJP can keep Maharashtra safe,” Shah added.





This is not the first time when Shah has attacked the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief in public. During the Lok Sabha elections, he accused Thackeray of leaving ideology for power.



“Congress leaders are supporting terrorist Kasav. I ask Uddhav Thackeray whether he is on the same page with the leaders of the Congress,” the minister had hit out at Thackeray.



This is Amit Shah's first visit to Maharashtra after the BJP suffered severe setback in the recent Lok Sabha elections where the party's tally tumbled to 9 from 23 seats it had won in 2019.

‘Sharad Pawar biggest kingpin of corruption’: Amit Shah

During his address, Shah took a swipe at NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, accusing him of ‘institutionalising’ corruption in the country. “If there is the biggest 'sargana' of corruption in Indian politics, it is Sharad Pawar. There is no confusion in my mind about this. I am saying it openly that Pawar has institutionalised corruption in the country,” he said.

Shah said the BJP allotted reservation to Marathas when it helmed Maharashtra (under Devendra Fadnavis) whereas whenever Sharad Pawar's government comes to power, the Maratha quota disappears.



