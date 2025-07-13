Shiv Sena (UBT) workers thrash auto-rickshaw driver over ‘anti-Marathi’ remarks: ‘Taught a befitting reply’

An auto-rickshaw driver has been beaten up allegedly by Shiv Sena (UBT) workers in Maharashtra's Palghar district over 'anti-Marathi' remarks, further fueling the language controversy in the state, PTI reported. A video of the incident, which took place on Saturday, has gone viral on social media. (X)

A video of the incident, which took place on Saturday, has gone viral on social media. The police have confirmed the incident, but said that they have not received any formal complaint in the matter so far.

In the viral video, the auto-rickshaw driver, a migrant, is seen being slapped allegedly by a group of Shiv Sena (UBT) workers, including women, on a busy road near Virar railway station.

Also Read | Mumbai tense after police crack down on MNS protest amid language row

He is then made to publicly apologise to a man and his sister, with whom he allegedly misbehaved earlier, as well as to the state for "insulting" it and its linguistic and cultural heritage.

According to the news agency, the auto-rickshaw driver had earlier allegedly made derogatory remarks against the Marathi language, Maharashtra and Marathi icons. A video of that had also surfaced on social media, drawing sharp reactions from local political groups.

‘Taught a befitting lesson’



A local functionary of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has claimed the auto-rickshaw driver has been taught a befitting lesson. The functionary asserted that anyone who insults Marathi language or Maharashtra will be given a reply in “true Shiv Sena style”, according to PTI.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Virar city chief Uday Jadhav, who was present at the scene, also later justified the action.

Also Read | ‘If not in Maharashtra’: Sanjay Raut's 'Pakistan' jibe at BJP over Marathi row, Pahalgam comparison

"If anyone dares to insult the Marathi language, Maharashtra, or Marathi people, they will get a reply in the true Shiv Sena style. We will not sit silent," Jadhav was quoted as saying by PTI.

"The driver had the audacity to speak ill of Maharashtra and Marathi manoos. He was taught a befitting lesson. We made him apologise to the people of the state and to those he had offended," he added.

A senior police official confirmed that the incident occurred on Saturday, but added that no formal complaint had been filed. "We have seen the viral video and are verifying the facts, but as of now, no complaint has been received from either party," the official said.

Marathi language row

The incident comes days after a group of men, wearing Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) scarves, assaulted a shop owner for refusing to speak in Marathi in the Bhayander area of Maharashtra's Thane.

Also Read | Marathi slapgate row: Four days after assault, police file charge sheet against seven MNS workers

Traders from the area later staged a protest against it. However, the MNS also called a march in protest to counter the protest staged by the traders.

(Inputs from PTI)