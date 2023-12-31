Under PM Modi, India emerging as economic superpower: Scindia

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was leading India towards an economic transformation while also celebrating its rich cultural and spiritual history. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and others inaugurates Maharshi Valmiki International Airport, in Ayodhya (PTI)

Hailing the announcement of developmental projects worth ₹15,700 crore by Modi during his visit to Ayodhya, Scindia said: “India is emerging as an economic powerhouse under PM Narendra Modi, who is striving to make the world aware of India’s spiritual strength.”

Scindia said that the construction of the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, which was among the projects unveiled by Modi, will increase Ayodhya’s connectivity and cement its place on the world map.

“PM Modi’s resolutions for Ayodhya are coming true, and Ayodhya is becoming prominent on the world map. Now, planes from Boeing and Airbus will also be able to land in Ayodhya, and flights to Delhi and Ahmedabad will be operated from here. Ayodhya will be connected to every corner of India,” he said.

The senior BJP leader added that the airport will get an additional infrastructural boost in the coming days, which will further improve Ayodhya’s connectivity. “Phase II of the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport will include the expansion of the runway by 3700 metres along with the construction of a new terminal building of 50,000 square metres, which will have a capacity to handle 3,000 passengers during peak hours and 60 lakh [6 million] passengers annually, he said while addressing a gathering at a public rally.

The Union minister accused the previous governments of not working towards Ayodhya’s development and said that Modi was striving to revive the region’s “lost glory.”

“On one hand, Opposition governments neglected Ayodhya and denied the existence of Lord Shri Ram, while on the other, Prime Minister Modi has made efforts to revive Ayodhya’s lost glory and has upheld the honour of Lord Shri Ram. This has been made possible due to Modi’s guarantee,” Scindia added.

Reacting to Scindia’s remarks, Pawan Pandey, the former Ayodhya MLA and former minister in the Akhilesh Yadav government said: “It is absolutely wrong to say that the previous SP (Samajwadi Party) government did not do any work for Ayodhya. All the underground power cabling work in Ayodhya began in Akhilesh ji’s government, and the work on sewage line laying also...”

“In our government, (construction of) many roads in and around Ayodhya began. Also changing rooms for women at the ghats were made in our government. As far as airport or railway station is concerned, they are central government subjects...” he said.