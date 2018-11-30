Today in New Delhi, India
Undertrial prisoner raped in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur hospital

The undertrial prisoner was admitted to a state-run hospital in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur town where she was raped by two men.

Updated: Nov 30, 2018 18:02 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
An undertrial prisoner was raped by two men in a state-run hospital in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur town where she was admitted for treatment, police said on Friday.

The incident came to light on Friday after the victim informed her jail superintendent after returning from the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital following her treatment, according to the police.

She is lodged in a jail in Sitamarhi district.

A case has been registered on the basis of a written complaint by the victim, Officer-in-Charge of Ahiyapur police station in Muzaffarpur, Manoj Kumar Singh said.

According to the complaint, the victim was raped by the two men, Sailesh Kumar and Chotelal Kumar, on the night of November 14.

“I can assure that the matter will be investigated impartially and necessary action will be taken soon,” Sitamarhi District Magistrate Ranjeet Kumar Singh said.

First Published: Nov 30, 2018 18:02 IST

