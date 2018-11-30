Undertrial prisoner raped in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur hospital

An undertrial prisoner was raped by two men in a state-run hospital in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur town where she was admitted for treatment, police said on Friday.

The incident came to light on Friday after the victim informed her jail superintendent after returning from the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital following her treatment, according to the police.

She is lodged in a jail in Sitamarhi district.

A case has been registered on the basis of a written complaint by the victim, Officer-in-Charge of Ahiyapur police station in Muzaffarpur, Manoj Kumar Singh said.

Also read | Gurugram serial killer consumed drugs ‘for excitement’, said little girls were ‘easy targets’: Cops

According to the complaint, the victim was raped by the two men, Sailesh Kumar and Chotelal Kumar, on the night of November 14.

“I can assure that the matter will be investigated impartially and necessary action will be taken soon,” Sitamarhi District Magistrate Ranjeet Kumar Singh said.

Read | Pak-origin serial rapist sent to jail can meet survivor’s child, says court

First Published: Nov 30, 2018 18:02 IST