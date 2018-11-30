Gurugram serial killer consumed drugs ‘for excitement’, said little girls were ‘easy targets’: Cops

Alleged serial killer Sunil Kumar (23), whose police remand was extended by a day on Thursday, consumed drugs ‘for excitement’ each time he targeted little girls as they were easy targets, the police said on Thursday.

Kumar, accused of raping and murdering at least 15 minor girls in Gurugram, Gwalior and Jhansi, was produced before the court after nine days in the custody of the Gurugram police.

The police said the court extended the police remand in connection with the rape and murder of a five-year-old girl who went missing from Bristol Chowk in DLF Phase-1 on June 15, 2013. Her body was found near Sikanderpur Metro station the same night.

According to the police, Kumar blamed his brother-in-law for introducing him to drugs and for forcing him to shift to the city seven years ago.

“He said he hardly worked for two days in a week, enjoyed the rest of the week and drank daily. He never spent money on food and ate at community lunches. He had collected the data from Peer Baba and temples regarding the same,” said Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (crime).

“He used to buy the drugs from a chemist for Rs 80 but he is not aware of the name of the drug. He said his brother-in-law had told him to try these tablets,” said Singh.

The investigating officers said that the accused is trying to concoct stories to escape maximum punishment in the case. “He is medically and physically fit and was well aware of what he was doing. He was a serial rapist with no remorse,” said Singh.

The family members of the victims were called to the police station on Thursday. The father of the girl who was raped and murdered in January 2017 said that Kumar confessed to the crime and was not even sorry.

“He said my daughter was standing across the road near the toilet. She was unable to cross the road and he planned her to lure to an isolated place and rape her. He offered her to buy chocolates and she went along. He also said there were two police PCRs stationed near the spot but they did not suspect him as they walked together in a friendly manner,” the 58-year-old man said.

The grandmother of a four-year-old girl who was raped and murdered in Sector 49 in November 2016, said she was shocked. “He lived behind our shanty and visited us every day. He was once slapped by my grandson when he visited us in a drunk state. Kumar and his brother-in-law were alcoholics,” she said, adding that Kumar and his family did not have a good relationship with their neighbours.

