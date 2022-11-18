Undeterred by Munugode loss, BJP gears up to face next assembly elections in Telangana

Undeterred by the debacle in the recent by-election to Munugode assembly seat in Telangana’s Nalgonda district, the Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to step up its activities with an eye on capturing power in the next year’s assembly elections in the state.

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay announced that he will start the fifth phase of his padayatra (foot march) in the name of “Praja Sangrama Yatra” (battle for people) in November last week, “to highlight the people’s issues and activate the party cadre”.

“The defeat in Munugode has not demoralised our party leadership or its cadre. It was, in fact, a big morale booster to the party, which has now established itself as the only alternative to the TRS. We are taking up the fifth phase of padayatra with renewed enthusiasm,” Sanjay said on Thursday.

He said the padayatra will commence from Goddess Saraswati temple at Basar in Muthole assembly constituency of Nirmal district. “The date and exact route map will be announced in a couple of days. The people have realised that BJP is the only party that can fulfil their aspirations,” he said.

According to another senior BJP leader of the party, the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Telangana within a week of the by-election result has rejuvenated the party cadre.

“His speech at the Begumpet airport, addressing the BJP functionaries enthused the party cadre. In fact, Modi appreciated the fight put up by the BJP workers in Munugode and said it was an indication that the lotus will bloom in Telangana in the next elections. That gave us a lot of energy,” the BJP leader said on condition of anonymity.

Following the directions of the PM, the Telangana BJP is holding a four-day training camp for key BJP functionaries of the state at a private resort on the outskirts of Hyderabad from November 20 to 23.

“Key national BJP leaders like B L Santosh, Shiv Prakash, Sunil Bansal, Tarun Chugh and Arvind Menon will attend the training camp and direct the party leaders on the strategies to be adopted in the coming months to capture power in Telangana,” the BJP leader quoted above said.

The party will focus on designing the programmes to involve party workers at the grassroot level and take the party programmes to every doorstep, the leader said. “At the same time, the party will also focus on identifying the areas where it is weak and build the leadership in those places,” the BJP leader added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON