UNICEF explains why iconic India monuments are turning blue

Published on Nov 14, 2022 10:43 AM IST

This week is a chance to witness several buildings across the country, including some of the iconic monuments, turn ‘blue’ to mark 'World Children Day'.

The buildings turn blue this week as a symbolic mark of the undeterred support to create a more safe and healthy environment for children.(UNICEF file photo)
ByNisha Anand

Every year, India marks the birth anniversary of the country's first prime minister - Jawaharlal Nehru - by celebrating Children's Day. This celebration is set to grow bigger in the days ahead when ‘World Children’s Day’ will be celebrated globally coming Sunday.

What happens in the following days, you ask? Well, the India unit of the United Nations' body for children - the UNICEF - bears good news. This week is a chance to witness several buildings across the country, including some of the iconic monuments, turn ‘blue’. The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has been marking global celebrations on November 20 since 1989.

The buildings turn blue this week as a symbolic mark of the undeterred support to create a more safe and healthy environment for children. “Wonder why buildings across India are going blue? It's for _________! Be on the lookout in your city and show your support for children! #WorldChildrensDay #GoBlue,” the UNICEF tweeted Monday. “Today is a day of action for children, by children! Happy #ChildrensDay,” the UN body tweeted separately.

November 14 to 20 is also celebrated as ‘Child Rights Week’. Events are organised to encourage children to learn about their rights and the way to have access to them.

UNICEF reported that last year about 230 buildings across the country registered support for ‘World Children’s Day’. Rashtrapati Bhavan, Prime Minister's office, the Parliament building, Qutub Minar, Kolkata’s Howrah Bridge, and Hyderabad’s Charminar were some of the iconic structures which illuminated blue as a mark of solidarity for children’s rights.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Nisha Anand

    Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music.

unicef children's day
Monday, November 14, 2022
