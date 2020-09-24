Union Cabinet mourns demise of ‘able administrator’ Suresh Angadi

india

The Union Cabinet on Thursday condoled the demise of Minister of State for Railways Suresh C Angadi, who passed away on Wednesday because of Covid-19.

The Cabinet also observed silence for two minutes to honour the memory of Angadi, who breathed his last at AIIMS in New Delhi.

The Cabinet also passed a resolution expressing profound sorrow.

“In his passing away, the nation has lost an eminent leader, an educationist, a distinguished parliamentarian and an able administrator,” the resolution read.

Born on June 1, 1955 at KK Koppa village in Belagavi district of Karnataka, Angadi graduated from SSS Samiti College and obtained a degree in law from Raja Lakhamgouda Law College.

A member of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he became vice-president of the party’s Belagavi district unit in 1996. He was nominated as president of the Belagavi district unit in 2001 and continued to hold that post until he was nominated as Party’s candidate for the Belagavi Lok Sabha Constituency in 2004. He won by a large margin and became a member of the 14th Lok Sabha. He was re-elected to the Lok Sabha from Belagavi in 2009, 2014 and 2019.

He served as member, Standing Committee on Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution; Human Resources Development and Defence as well as Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Finance. He also served as member of the Joint Committee on Pension, Salaries and Allowances for Members of Parliament, the Advisory Committee on Central Direct Taxes, the House Committee and the Committee on Petitions. In May, 2019, Angadi became Minister of State for Railways, the resolution read.

“He was involved in many social and cultural activities with special interest in Industry, Agriculture and Education of the poor. He was also Chairman, Suresh Angadi Education Foundation, Belgaum since 2009. He was fond of reading and travelling. The Cabinet extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family on behalf of the Government and the entire nation,” the resolution read.