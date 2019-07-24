Union govt hands over 532kg heroin haul case to NIA

The central government on Tuesday handed over the case of recovery of 532 kg heroin at Attari border from a truck coming from Pakistan to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

As per the notification, a copy of which is with Hindustan Times, the Centre has described the attempt to smuggle heroin as “narco-terrorism” and thus has handed over the case to the federal investigation agency.

“This is a case of narco-terrorism having national and international implications that requires in-depth investigation. Also, the funding of different terror groups through the proceeds of drug consignments being smuggled from across the border needs to be investigated to unearth the international narco terror link,” reads the notification signed by MHA under secretary Dharmender Kumar.

The move comes three days after 29-year-old Amritsar-based trader Gurpinder Singh, named as one of the main accused in the case, died in judicial custody. The doctors who conducted the autopsy said Gurpinder had died due to internal bleeding. His family has alleged deep-rooted conspiracy to eliminate him.

The Customs had made one of the biggest seizures of heroin along the India-Pakistan border on June 29 and seized the contraband from a consignment of 600 bags of rock salt.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 03:37 IST