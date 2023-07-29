Shah hits out at Cong, DMK over corruption in Tamil Nadu

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday hit out at the Congress and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), saying they are corrupt parties which are governing for their families and not the people. He promised that if Narendra Modi becomes the Prime Minister for the third time, “there will definitely be a change in Tamil Nadu”. Union home minister Amit Shah at the launch of Bharatiya Janata Party ‘s Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai’s padayatra, in Rameshwaram on Friday. (PTI)

Shah was speaking in Tamil Nadu’s Rameshwaram where he launched Bharatiya Janata Party state president K Annamalai’s padayatra, ‘En Mann, En Makkal (My Land, My People)’, to mark campaigning for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Shah made those present at the meeting to take a vow to make Modi PM again.

“When Congress and its allies, including the DMK, go to the people seeking votes, the public would remember the corruption, including the 2G scam and CommonWealth Games scam during the UPA regime,” Shah said.

Accusing the opposition of practising dynastic politics, he said leaders such as MK Stalin, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Udhav Thackarey want to see their sons in leadership positions.

He said that even after V Senthil Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14 on charges of money laundering, chief minister M K Stalin has let him continue as a minister (without portfolio) in the cabinet.

“Because if Stalin accepts his resignation, he (Senthil Balaji) would reveal all the secrets,” said Shah.

“This En Mann En Makkal yatra is to do away with the family rule in Tamil Nadu, relieve the state from corruption and improve law and order,” he said urging for people to vote for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Criticising the opposition’s new alliance, Shah said that nothing would happen by changing the name of their alliance to INDIA. “Modi is the only leader who is working for the nation’s development,” he said.

R B Udhayakumar from AIADMK, which leads the NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu, and other allies such as Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) were present during the event.

“The DMK governing Tamil Nadu is the most corrupt government in the world,” Shah said. “There is increasing corruption in every department in Tamil Nadu,” the Union minister said, asking people to send more MPs from TN to Delhi.

Annamalai would walk for 168 days across 700 km to cover 234 assembly constituencies of Tamil Nadu. “This government feels tremors if Annamalai even posts a Tweet,” Shah said referring to the corruption charges Annamalai has released in two parts called the “DMK Files”.

“Their corruption is now exposed,” Shah said.

When contacted, DMK and Congress leaders in the state did not respond to Shah’s statements.

