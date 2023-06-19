Home / India News / ‘CM or pilot?’: Shah takes dig at Mann as he targets AAP govt

‘CM or pilot?’: Shah takes dig at Mann as he targets AAP govt

BySurjit Singh, Sunil Rahar, Gurdaspur/ Rohtak
Jun 19, 2023 12:37 AM IST

Addressing a rally in Punjab’s Gurdaspur, the senior BJP leader said the AAP government was ignoring the needs of the people of the state

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the law and order situation in Punjab was deteriorating rapidly but chief minister Bhagwant Mann was more occupied with arranging the state aircraft for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s tours across the country.

Amit Shah (HT Photo)
Amit Shah (HT Photo)

Addressing a rally in Punjab’s Gurdaspur, the senior BJP leader said the AAP government was ignoring the needs of the people of the state. “Sometimes I wonder whether he [Mann] is a CM or a pilot… If Kejriwal has to go to Chennai, then he goes to Delhi in the aircraft to take him to Chennai. If he [Kejriwal] has to go to Kolkata, then again he [Mann] takes the aircraft and take him to Kolkata. His entire time is consumed by Kejriwal’s tours and as a result of this, Punjab’s law and order is going from bad to worse,” he said. Shah said the AAP government failed to curb the drug menace in the state but the BJP-led central government was committed to taking the necessary steps to help the people of the state. “PM has vowed to make the country free of the drugs very soon and uproot the drug trade from Punjab. For this ... an office of NCB will open at Amritsar within a month...,” he said.

Shah said that the state government has failed to fulfill any of its promises. “I have come here to ask Mann and Kejriwal that you had promised 1,000 to every woman in the state, but they are still waiting...,” he said.

AAP spokesperson Neel Garg said Shah was creating a false narrative around the law and order in the state as the BJP was cared of AAP’s popularity. “I want to ask Amit Shah Ji about Manipur which is burning. North East is facing serious problems. What have you done?...”

At a separate rally in Haryana’s Sirsa later, Shah targeted the Congress over corruption, alleging that scams worth 12 lakh crore took place under the party-led UPA government at the Centre. “It was a 3D government of darbaris [courtiers], daamad [son-in-law]...you know to who I am referring to...and dealers. Manohar Lal [Khattar] has ended all these three Ds,” he said. Rohtak MLA and Congress’s chief-whip in Haryana assembly BB Batra rejected Shah’s allegations. “During our rule, nine state varsities were established and many medical colleges were set-up. Metro was started in Faridabad and Bahadurgarh and during BJP rule not a single metro line has started,” Batra said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Surjit Singh

    Surjit Singh is a correspondent. He covers politics and agriculture, besides religious affairs and Indo-Pak border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran.

Topics
arvind kejriwal aam aadmi party amit shah punjab bhagwant mann + 3 more
arvind kejriwal aam aadmi party amit shah punjab bhagwant mann + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out