Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal refuses to open incomplete Khagaria food park

Union minister for food processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday declined to inaugurate the incomplete Khagaria food park, saying it “will not be opened unless the work for its completion is over.”

Badal, who was at Mansi block in Khagaria, took umbrage over the ‘attempt’ by promoters and state food and consumer protection department officials to have the “unfinished” food park, spread over 98.3 acres, inaugurated by her. The foundation stone for the food park was laid on August 6, 2015.

Holding the promoters and officials responsible for conniving to get the incomplete food park opened, Badal said, “I will monitor the ongoing work to ensure that it is completed to facilitate an early opening.”

Apparently put off by protestors, Badal said “nobody will be allowed to cheat farmers and youths. Neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor any of his ministers will inaugurate any incomplete project.”

Peeved by the incident, the minister announced an immediate discontinuation in the subsidy outgo to the promoters and said, “It will be done only after the project is up and going.”

The development gave the Opposition ammunition to put the government in the dock. “The state government officials were trying to push the inauguration, despite much of the work being incomplete. Now, a central minister has exposed the nefarious attempt by refusing to inaugurate it,” they said.

Bihar industry minister Jai Kumar Singh, who was not present at the venue owing to his engagement in the ongoing assembly session, said a letter explaining the ground situation was sent to the Union food processing ministry, but there was no reply. “The government will look into the matter, ensure the completion and then go for inauguration. We are not in any kind of hurry,” he said.

First Published: Nov 30, 2018 08:12 IST