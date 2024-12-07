Union minister Sanjay Seth alleges 50 lakh ransom threat, probe underway

Sanjay Seth, Union minister of state for defence on Saturday claimed that he received a ransom threat and has informed the Delhi Police and Jharkhand Police chief about it. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Sanjay Seth speaks to the media after casting his vote in the first phase of the Jharkhand Assembly election at a polling station in Ranchi. (ANI FILE Photo)(Sanjay Seth - X)

Seth claimed to have received a ₹50 lakh ransom demand via a message from an unknown number, which also included a threat to his life.

“I have already informed Delhi Police and Jharkhand DGP on Friday in this regard. Senior officials of Delhi Police including a DCP visited me and I have informed them,” the Lok Sabha MP from Ranchi told reporters

However, he mentioned that he was unfazed by the threat.

“I came to know this morning that the Union minister of state for defence was given a threat message and demanded ₹50 lakh extortion. Administration should take it seriously and expose such elements,” said Ranchi MLA CP Singh.

He also demanded a probe into the matter by the state government.

“I also demand proper security to the Union minister from the state government,” Singh said.

Jharkhand Congress spokesperson Rakesh Sinha termed it a serious matter and urged the Union home ministry to look into it.

“The Union home ministry should act promptly on the issue. It should activate its agencies and find out who is behind such an incident,” Sinha said.

Last month, Uttar Pradesh Police filed an FIR against Rajkumar Singh and an unidentified accomplice for allegedly threatening local BJP leader Premshankar Tiwari and his father, to demand ₹50 lakh.

Tiwari reported to the Thakurganj Police Station that his father, Gopinath Tiwari, had received multiple threatening calls on November 10 regarding a property dispute.

According to the complaint, Singh and an associate, Ankit Dubey, used abusive language and threatened to harm Tiwari’s father unless they surrendered their land in Balrampur Estate or paid the ransom.