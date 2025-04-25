Union minister says India won't bow to cowardly threats, slams Pahalgam attack

Union Minister Giriraj Singh condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that India would not bow to such "cowardly threats." Singh also criticised political parties like Congress and RJD for their response to the incident. Singh pointed out that the opposition's demand for proof of surgical strikes and investigation into the Pahalgam attack is hypocritical.(PTI)

Singh said to the media, "India is not afraid of such cowardly threats, and today, the Honourable Prime Minister has clearly stated this, which is why I am saying this."

He also lashed out at the opposition parties, including Congress and RJD, over their response to the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Singh expressed his disappointment that these parties are holding candle marches and demanding an inquiry committee to investigate the attack.

Singh pointed out that the opposition's demand for proof of surgical strikes and an investigation into the Pahalgam attack is hypocritical.

He said, "I feel sorry for parties like Congress and RJD, which hold candle marches in Bihar and demand investigations and committees for this. They should feel ashamed. They want proof for surgical strikes and even talk about investigating the incident that took place in Pulwama. This is a matter of shame. RJD, which says it will turn Bihar and Bengal into Bihar, is both inflicting wounds on one side and sprinkling salt on them on the other."

The Union Minister's comments come in the wake of the terror attack at Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam on Tuesday, where 26 people, mostly tourists, lost their lives in one of the deadliest attacks in the region in years.

Following the attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

In the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and has closed the integrated Attari Check Post.

India has also declared the officials of the Pakistani High Commission persona non grata and ordered them to leave India within a week. The country further decided to cancel any visas provided under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and ordered Pakistan to leave the country within 48 hours.

The Government of India has also decided to suspend visa services for Pakistani nationals, effective immediately. The Ministry of External Affairs stated in a press release that all existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals will be revoked, effective 27 April 2025.

Opposition parties on Thursday conveyed their unanimous support to the government at an all-party meeting over any action it takes in the wake of the terror attack in Pahalgam, with officials explaining how "the lapse" took place.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister and BJP chief JP Nadda attended the meeting. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav, NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule, NCP's Shrikant Shinde, NCP leaders Praful Patel and Shrikant Shinde, RJD's Prem Chand Gupta (RJD), DMK's Tiruchi Siva, BJD's Sasmit Patra, Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh, Trinmool Congress leader Sudip Bandopadhyay, YSCRP leader PV Mithun Reddy (YSRC), BJP's Anil Baluni, TDP's Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Indian Union Muslim League's Haris Beeran and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi were among those present. (ANI)