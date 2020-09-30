States, UT govts will not impose any local lockdown outside containment zones: Centre in new guidelines

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 23:18 IST

The Centre in its new guidelines of re-opening issued on Wednesday said that the states and union territory (UN) governments will not impose any local lockdown outside the containment zones without consulting first.

“State/ UT Governments shall not impose any local lockdown (State/ District/ sub-division/City/ village level), outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the Central Govt. No restriction on inter-state & intra-state movement,” the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.

In a detailed guidelines for the new relaxations, which will be implemented from October 1, the government has reopened several activities such as movie theatres, entertainment parks, schools and colleges among other things.

In the new guidelines, Centre also said that international travel will stay shut except those permitted by MHA.

Here’s are the new guidelines issued by the Centre on Wednesday:

- International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA.

- Entertainment parks and similar places will remain closed.

- Lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the Containment Zones till 31st October, 2020.

- Containment Zones shall be demarcated by the District authorities at micro level after taking into consideration the guidelines of MoHFW with the objective of effectively breaking the chain of transmission. Strict containment measures will be enforced in these containment zones and only essential activities will be allowed.

Within the containment zones, strict perimeter control shall be maintained and only essential activities allowed.

These Containment Zones will be notified on the websites of the respective District Collectors and by the States/ UTs and information will also be shared with MOHFW.

- States not to impose any local lockdown outside Containment Zones

- No restriction on Inter-State and intra-State movement

There shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements.