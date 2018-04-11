Unnao rape survivor says authorities have kept her confined; HC seeks UP’s response

A 17-year-old woman, who alleged a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker raped her in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district, said on Wednesday that she and her family had been placed under “house arrest” even as the Allahabad high court took cognizance of the case and asked the state government for a response.

The woman, who has said Bangarmau member of legislative assembly (MLA) Kuldeep Singh Sengar allegedly raped her on June 4 last year, said neither she nor her family had been given food or water.

“We are not allowed to move out, we are constantly guarded…they want us to break down,” the woman told media. The administration denied the charges and said the family had been put up in a local hotel and several police personnel deputed for their security.

The woman has accused Sengar’s brother Atul of attacking her father, who was later arrested for allegedly illegally possessing firearms and died in judicial custody earlier this week.

“Kuldeep Sengar raped me at his house, he promised me a job then and threatened to kill my family,” the woman told media. “He didn’t allow us to study, kept my family under his thumb.”

An activist with the Left-affiliated All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), Madhu Garg, who met the woman for an hour said the victim had told her that Sengar would lock female students of a school he owned, and sexually harassed them. “This created fear among the girls. Many stopped going to school. Even this girl dropped out after class 8,” said Garg.

Sengar has denied all charges and his wife, who met the Uttar Pradesh additional director general of police, has claimed he was being framed and demanded a narco-analysis test.

“It is a conspiracy to end his political career,” she told media in Lucknow. She was accompanied by BJP MLA Shailesh Kumar Singh ‘Shailu’, who also led five other party member of legislative assemly (MLA) to meet chief minister Yogi Adityanath in support of Sengar .“There is a feeling that the MLA is being framed,” the MLA said.

But the high court took cognizance of a letter written by a senior advocate, citing an Hindustan Times report, and converted it to a public interest litigation. The next hearing of the case is on Thursday and the HC asked the advocate general or one of the additional advocate generals to remain present during the hearing and apprise the court with the case and action taken.

We fail to understand why the investigating agency instead of arresting accused persons, arrested complainant, in connection with this case,” the HC bench of chief justice DB Bhosale and justice Suneet Kumar observed.

The state government has promised strict action and set up a special investigation team, which visited Unnao and met the victim on Wednesday. The team is expected to submit its report to the CM late on Wednesday. The SIT faced protests when it arrived in Unnao by crowds supporting Sengar.

The case has also triggered a political storm with the opposition Congress announcing a protest march in Lucknow on Thursday and the Samajwadi Party condemning the BJP. But the ruling party has accused the opposition of playing politics.

“Rather than point accusing fingers at us, the Opposition would do well to figure out their dirty politics. Arrests have been made. Police probe is on. We should not jump to conclusions,” UP BJP general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak said.