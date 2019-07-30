Unnao survivor’s mother cries conspiracy

lucknow

The Unnao rape survivor’s mother informed the police on July 13 about the threats she was getting from unidentified people, according to people familiar with the matter.

She has now demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the matter and alleged a conspiracy behind the road accident in which her daughter was critically injured while their two relatives were killed.

She earlier sent a letter through registered post to the Unnao police mentioning two instances in which the unidentified people threatened her to have them the rape case against ruling Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar withdrawn.

The mother said that she feared that all her children could be harmed.

Unnao police superintendent M P Verma said they looked into the woman’s complaint and did not find anyone who had approached the rape survivor’s family members and issued threats.

The mother, who is in Lucknow where the rape survivor is on life support, said it was not a simple accident. “It was well-planned. Sengar, who is accused of raping my daughter, is behind this,” she said. “He is in jail but has access to mobile phone. He is telling his supporters to threaten us and force us to withdraw the case.”

She accused Sengar of hatching the conspiracy to kill her daughter and other family members. “Just see her [rape survivor] condition. I do not know whether she will survive or not,” she said. “I want to take my daughter to New Delhi for better treatment.”

The survivor’s sister said one of their aunts killed in the accident was a witness in the rape case. “My sister had narrated her ordeal to the aunt, who died in the mishap,” she said. “No one is there to look after or protect us. My father was killed in custody and uncle is in jail. Two aunts have been killed. They want to eliminate our entire family.”

Verma separately visited Unnao’s Makhi police station on Monday, where he questioned the gunner and other members of a police team deployed at the survivor’s house about the security lapses.

