‘Untrustworthy:’ Mayawati lashes out at Congress after 6 BSP MLAs switch sides

All six BSP MLAs in Rajasthan defected to the ruling Congress on Monday night. The development came ahead of civic body polls and by-polls for two assembly seats.

india Updated: Sep 17, 2019 14:06 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati
Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati(PTI Photo)
         

Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Tuesday hit out at the Congress calling it ‘unreliable and untrustworthy after six of her MLAs in Rajasthan switched sides.

All six BSP MLAs in Rajasthan defected to the ruling Congress on Monday night. The development came ahead of civic body polls and by-polls for two assembly seats.

In a series of tweets, Mayawati said, “The Congress government in Rajasthan has once again poached BSP MLAs and proved that is an unreliable and untrustworthy party”. Terming it as a “betrayal” of the BSP movement, Mayawati said it comes despite the BSP extending unconditional outside support to the Congress.

“Congress, instead of fighting against its bitter opponents and organisations always work to harm those parties which support them. The Congress is thus an anti-SC/ST OBC party and has never been sincere and honest about the right to reservation of these classes,” she said in another tweet.

“It is this thinking that forced the architect of the Constitution, BR Ambedkar, to quit as the first law minister of the country,” she added.

Her outburst came a day after all the six BSP MLAs in Rajasthan – Joginder Singh Awana, Nadbai (Bharatpur); Deep Chand, Kishangarh Bas (Alwar); Rajendra Singh Gudha, Udaipurwati (Jhunjhunu); Lakhan Singh, Karauli (Karauli); Wajib Ali, Nagar (Bharatpur); and Sandeep Kumar, Tijara (Alwar) – joined the Congress.

The development has bolstered the Congress’s position in the Assembly. The Congress now has the support of 119 MLAs, including one of that aof alliance partner Rastriya Lok Dal (RLD) and 12 of 13 independent MLAs in the Assembly.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 13:43 IST

