e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / UP BJP leader shot dead by bike-borne men, 3 detained: Police

UP BJP leader shot dead by bike-borne men, 3 detained: Police

DK Gupta was shot at by the unidentified men while he was leaving after closing his shop on Friday, according to news agency ANI. A police official said his family members tried to take him to Agra for treatment but the BJP leader could not be saved.

india Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 09:45 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A BJP leader was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.
A BJP leader was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. (Shutterstock Image)
         

Three people have been detained in connection with the death of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, who was shot dead by motorcycle-borne men outside his shop in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad, police said on Saturday.

DK Gupta was shot at by the unidentified men while he was leaving after closing his shop on Friday, according to news agency ANI. A police official said his family members tried to take him to Agra for treatment but the BJP leader could not be saved.

“Three people, including the main accused, have been detained and are being questioned,” Ajay Anand, additional director general Agra, was quoted as saying by ANI.

The detentions were made following the family naming suspects with whom Gupta had disputes.

“The family members have given the name of some suspects with whom the victim had some disputes. We will conduct investigations and arrest them soon,” senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sachindra Patel had said on Friday.

tags
top news
4 states that are defying dip in India’s Covid-19 cases
4 states that are defying dip in India’s Covid-19 cases
India decides to reassess Covid-19 treatment protocol
India decides to reassess Covid-19 treatment protocol
Covid-19 LIVE updates: Over 60,000 new cases recorded, 837 dead in last 24 hours
Covid-19 LIVE updates: Over 60,000 new cases recorded, 837 dead in last 24 hours
Wooden bridge between buildings rescued trapped in Kolkata fire, 2 dead
Wooden bridge between buildings rescued trapped in Kolkata fire, 2 dead
Dissenting states likely to accept GST solution
Dissenting states likely to accept GST solution
PM Modi wishes on Navratri, hopes for positive change in lives of the poor
PM Modi wishes on Navratri, hopes for positive change in lives of the poor
7 killed, over 30 hurt as bus and pickup collide in UP’s Pilibhit
7 killed, over 30 hurt as bus and pickup collide in UP’s Pilibhit
‘No surprise to me,’ Bond names India pacer as one of the best in the world
‘No surprise to me,’ Bond names India pacer as one of the best in the world
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In