UP boy beaten to death by teachers on suspicion of stealing a watch, says family
A 15-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death by three teachers of a school in Madaiya village of Kannauj district on suspicion of stealing a watch when he went there to seek admission, his family said on Tuesday.
The boy was identified as Dilshan alias Raja, a resident of Madaiya West village under Chhibramau Kotwali. Police said he succumbed to his injuries during treatment at Murari Lal Chest Hospital in Kanpur late on Monday night.
The father of the boy, Jahangir Khan, has alleged in his police complaint that Dilshan was locked in a room and assaulted at the RS Inter College in Ramlila Maidan area on July 23. According to the complaint, Dilshan had gone to the school that day for seeking admission to class 9.
The complaint states that teacher Shivkumar Yadav summoned Dilshan and accused him of stealing a watch. Following this, Shivkumar and his colleagues Prabhakar and Vivek Yadav locked Dilshan inside a room and assaulted him, states the complaint.
Jahangir said Dilshan had suffered internal injuries and when he came back from the school, he fainted after vomiting. “We took him to the hospital. Doctors referred him to Kanpur as there was no improvement in his condition,” he said.
Kannauj superintendent of police, Kunwar Anupam Singh, said they were investigating if the death was due to an assault. “Strict action would be taken against the accused, as per the rules, if the post mortem report confirms the assault,” he said.
Chief medical officer, Dr Vinod Kumar said Dilshad died of tuberculosis as determined in the post mortem by a panel of doctors. “Both of his lungs had puss deposits; there was no sign contusion or abrasion found on the body,” he said, adding that the copy of autopsy has been sent to the police.
-
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
-
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
-
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
-
Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak
The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police spokesperson said. HTC Sirsa farmers agitate, demand compensation for 2020 crop loss Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director's office in Sirsa on Wednesday.
-
Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder
Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village's wife and the victim's wife Jyoti's aides were arrested on Wednesday. The accused are the victim's wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak. Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics