‘UP govt needs to take immediate action’: Rajasthan CM’s advice to Yogi Adityanath over attack on Gonda priest

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 10:09 IST

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday advised his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath to assure prompt action in the shooting of a priest in Gonda district.

Thirty five-year-old Samrat Das was allegedly shot at in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda on Saturday (October 10) while he was sleeping. The police said that Das was referred to the trauma centre of Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University after he was provided primary at the Gonda district Hospital.

News agency ANI quoted Gonda Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailesh Kumar Pandey as saying that a case had been registered against four people in connection with the incident, adding that Das was shot at due to a land dispute.

Gehlot’s tweet translated from Hindi read, “An incident happened in Rajasthan in which police showed promptness and immediately arrested the main accused, the UP government also needs to immediately take action in the incident in which a priest was shot at in Gonda.”

The Rajasthan chief minister’s remarks come after he faced flak from the BJP and other opposition parties over the death of priest Babulal Vaishnav in Bukna village of Rajasthan’s Karauli district.

The 50-year-old was allegedly set on fire by people also over a land dispute on October 8. Vaishnav’s family members, who were protesting for three days, finally ended their protest on Saturday after they had a talk with government representatives and were assured of Rs 10 lakh compensation and other assistance.

(With ANI inputs)