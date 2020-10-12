e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘UP govt needs to take immediate action’: Rajasthan CM’s advice to Yogi Adityanath over attack on Gonda priest

‘UP govt needs to take immediate action’: Rajasthan CM’s advice to Yogi Adityanath over attack on Gonda priest

Thirty five-year-old Samrat Das was allegedly shot at in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda on Saturday (October 10) while he was sleeping.

india Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 10:09 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s remarks come after he faced flak from the BJP and other opposition parties over the death of priest Babulal Vaishnav in Bukna village of Rajasthan’s Karauli district.
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s remarks come after he faced flak from the BJP and other opposition parties over the death of priest Babulal Vaishnav in Bukna village of Rajasthan’s Karauli district.(ANI file photo)
         

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday advised his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath to assure prompt action in the shooting of a priest in Gonda district.

Thirty five-year-old Samrat Das was allegedly shot at in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda on Saturday (October 10) while he was sleeping. The police said that Das was referred to the trauma centre of Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University after he was provided primary at the Gonda district Hospital.

News agency ANI quoted Gonda Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailesh Kumar Pandey as saying that a case had been registered against four people in connection with the incident, adding that Das was shot at due to a land dispute.

Also Read| UP: Temple priest shot at in Gonda; admitted to hospital

Gehlot’s tweet translated from Hindi read, “An incident happened in Rajasthan in which police showed promptness and immediately arrested the main accused, the UP government also needs to immediately take action in the incident in which a priest was shot at in Gonda.”

The Rajasthan chief minister’s remarks come after he faced flak from the BJP and other opposition parties over the death of priest Babulal Vaishnav in Bukna village of Rajasthan’s Karauli district.

The 50-year-old was allegedly set on fire by people also over a land dispute on October 8. Vaishnav’s family members, who were protesting for three days, finally ended their protest on Saturday after they had a talk with government representatives and were assured of Rs 10 lakh compensation and other assistance.

(With ANI inputs)

tags
top news
Mumbai comes to standstill as grid failure hits power supply
Mumbai comes to standstill as grid failure hits power supply
Mumbai power failure updates: Local train services hit, commuters stranded
Mumbai power failure updates: Local train services hit, commuters stranded
India’s daily Covid-19 count falls to 66,732, tally crosses 7.1 million
India’s daily Covid-19 count falls to 66,732, tally crosses 7.1 million
PLA rotating troops on north Pangong Tso, signals disengagement is far off
PLA rotating troops on north Pangong Tso, signals disengagement is far off
Kin of Hathras rape victim, UP govt officials to appear before HC today
Kin of Hathras rape victim, UP govt officials to appear before HC today
Congress drops Khushbu Sundar as spokesperson, she is likely to join BJP
Congress drops Khushbu Sundar as spokesperson, she is likely to join BJP
‘Decide - mask or lockdown’: CM Uddhav Thackeray to Maharashtra
‘Decide - mask or lockdown’: CM Uddhav Thackeray to Maharashtra
‘Safe communities, great jobs, limitless future…’: Trump on Second Term Agenda
‘Safe communities, great jobs, limitless future…’: Trump on Second Term Agenda
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In