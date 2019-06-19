UP govt set for reshuffle soon

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Uttar Pradesh government, headed by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, is set for a reshuffle soon and the party will appoint a working president of its unit in the country’s most populous state, two persons familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

“The matter was discussed in a meeting Yogi had with BJP chief Amit Shah in New Delhi,” one of the two said on condition of anonymity . “The date of the reshuffle will be communicated soon.”

Uttar Pradesh can have a maximum 75 ministers, but the current council of ministers has just 43 members. Three ministers resigned after being elected to the Lok Sabha.

SP Singh Baghel (animal husbandry minister), Rita Bahuguna Joshi (tourism and women’s welfare) and Satyadeo Pachauri (micro, small and medium enterprises and khadi and village industry) have resigned and their departments have been allotted to existing ministers.

