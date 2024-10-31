UP man, accused of raping mother, arrested for sexually assaulting and killing pregnant goat: Report

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri, previously accused of raping his mother, has been arrested for sexually assaulting and killing a pregnant goat, Navbharat Times (NBT) reported on Tuesday, citing police sources. Manu Sagar, an e-rickshaw driver and has been arrested for allegedly raping and subsequently strangling a goat to death. (Pic used for representation)

The incident occurred in the Azad Nagar area of the Kotwali police station jurisdiction, where the goat's owner alleged that the animal was raped before being killed. Following the complaint, police registered a case and apprehended Manu Sagar.

Here's what happened

In the shocking incident of animal cruelty that has emerged from the Azad Nagar area in Mainpuri, the accused, Manu Sagar, an e-rickshaw driver and has been arrested for allegedly raping and subsequently strangling a goat to death.

Authorities cited by NBT said that the deceased goat has been sent for a postmortem examination.

Sagar is a drug addict and was intoxicated at the time of the incident, the report added.

Manu Sagar has a troubling history of criminal allegations. He has previously faced accusations of raping his mother and attempted to molest a female police officer, resulting in his arrest. In connection with those earlier offences, he served a sentence of one and a half years.

Due to his alarming behaviour, Sagar's family is living separately. His mother and blind father have sought refuge in an ashram, highlighting the impact of his actions on their lives.

Sher Singh, the goat's owner, told Navbharat Times about the incident: “We did not witness the event, but it is clear that something terrible has happened. Our goat was three months pregnant, and Manu treated it cruelly.” Following Singh’s complaint, police have taken swift action against Sagar.

The postmortem of the goat is currently underway as investigations continue into the case.

In August, a 30-year-old man was arrested in Ghaziabad's Modinagar for allegedly sexually assaulting and raping a female dog, according to police reports. The suspect, identified as Surendra Kumar, was identified after a 1.32-minute video of the incident went viral on social media. A Modinagar resident filed a police complaint, recognising Surendra as the individual in the footage. However, HT was unable to independently verify the video's authenticity.

Following the complaint, authorities registered a first information report under Section 11 (cruelty to animals) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act at the Modinagar police station.