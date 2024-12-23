UP Man kills 20-year-old friend for stealing girlfriend's number, chatting with her

After being missing for 22 days, the body of one Gautam Mandal was found in the Padua police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on December 16, Times of India reported. The accused Vishal Goldar has been arrested and sent to jail, police said. (Representational Image)

Vishal Goldar, the friend of the 20-year-old deceased, confessed to killing Gautam for stealing his girlfriend's mobile number and chatting with her.

Gautam, a resident of Bengali Colony village in the Padua police station area, was working as a labourer. Reportedly, his father Mrityunjay Mandal filed a missing persons complaint earlier in December.

Days later, on December 16, Gautam's decomposed body was found 500 metres away from the village in a forest. His body was identified by his sister Asha Mandal on the basis of the clothing found near the spot.

Later, the deceased's father accused Vishal of murdering his son, filing a report about the same with the police.

Why did Vishal kill his friend

As the investigation into the case began, police detained Vishal and sat him down for interrogation.

During the questioning, Vishal revealed that he had befriended a girl from Uttarakhand on Facebook, adding that eventually, the duo's friendship turned into love.

Vishal would talk to the girl on call for hours, ToI reported. Meanwhile, Gautam slyly stole the girl's number from his friend's mobile phone and started talking to her.

Vishal grew suspicious of Gautam and checked his mobile phone, only to find his girlfriend's number on there. This situation led the two friends to fight which, they resolved later.

Reportedly, Vishal and Gautam lived just hundred metres away from each other.

On November 24, the matter which was thought to be resolved came up again and the two argued about the girl while working in a field together.

Vishal's anger did not know any end this time. Late on November 25, Vishal manipulated Gautam into going with him at a spot on the Dabur road, telling him that they were going to party and have drinks.

Vishal got Gautam heavily intoxicated and when the latter lost his senses, the accused mixed pesticide in alcohol and gave it to him, leading to his death.

After his friend died, Vishal carried his corpse on his shoulders and abandoned it in the middle of the forest, Padua police station in-charge Nirala Tiwari was cited as saying by ToI.

Vishal has been arrested and booked on the charges of murder and causing the evidence to disappear. He is currently lodged in jail.

This is not the first time such a case has happened. Earlier this year, a man from Mumbai's Virar was arrested for allegedly killing his friend for flirting with his wife.

The accused had killed and dumped his friend's body at Dongarawar area in Sainath Nagar in Vasai East. The deceased had died to a blow to his chest.