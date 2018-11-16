UP minister denies getting sandal cleaned by staff after being caught on camera

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Rajendra Pratap Singh was left red-faced after being caught on camera getting his sandal cleaned by a staff member on Thursday.

The incident took place at the at Budhdha PG college ,Kushinagar, where the minister had gone to attend a plantation programme.

The picture taken by photo journalists, shows the minister holding up his jacket and pants while his staff member is cleaning the sandal with a cloth.

Soon afterwards , as the minister headed towards his car, he was surrounded by reporters who sought his reaction to which he replied, “I don’t remember anything. Nobody cleaned my sandal.”

Defending him an official seated next to him said, “Mantriji cleaned the sandal himself. I saw him clean it with a red cloth” Responding to him the minister added, “ Yes, I cleaned the sandal myself after water fell on it.”

