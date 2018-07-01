UP rape victim on indefinite hunger strike demanding justice

A minor girl, who was allegedly gang-raped in Bareilly two months ago, is on an indefinite hunger strike, demanding justice.

The 14-year-old is staging a strike in front of the collectorate office here as a sign of protest against the inaction on behalf of the police.

“It has been two months. Five people were involved in the incident, but the police have arrested only two so far. My father and I, are frequently called to the police station, but no more arrests have been made. I want to know why the other three have not been arrested yet,” she told reporters here.

The victim’s family claims that they are sitting on the hunger strike to ensure that justice is delivered and all perpetrators are arrested.

Meanwhile, Satish Kumar, superintendent of police (SP) rural said investigation in the case is underway, and the remaining accused will soon be arrested.

“She (victim) had registered a complaint with the police. After investigation we have arrested two people. We are still investigating some aspects of the case. Action will be taken as per law,” he said.

The minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by five people two months ago, after which she, along with her parents, filed an official complaint in the police station.