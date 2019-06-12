UP stresses tourism boom, gives approval to microbreweries plan

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday gave the go-ahead for setting up of microbreweries in hotels, resorts, restaurants and clubs for serving draught beer in the state.

“The decision for allowing microbreweries in hotels and restaurants would make draught beer available and increase avenues of employment and revenue,’’ energy minister Shrikant Sharma said after chief minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a cabinet meeting.

He said the government gave the go-ahead considering an increase in the arrival of domestic and international tourists in the state.

He said states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Haryana, Delhi, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, too, allow microbreweries.

The cabinet approved an amendment to Uttar Pradesh Breweries Rules, 1961, to incorporate provisions for the setting up of micro-breweries.

The capacity of a micro-brewery will not be more than 600 litres per day or 2.1 lakh litres per year.

The state cabinet approved an application fee of Rs 50,000 and license fee of Rs 2 lakh for setting up of a micro-brewery. A security deposit of Rs 1 lakh will also be required for getting licences, which will be valid from April 1 to March 31.

Under the provisions of Uttar Pradesh Breweries (Sixth Amendment) Rules 2019, hotels, resorts, restaurants and commercial clubs holding licences for bars can apply for permission for setting up micro-breweries.

The cabinet also approved a proposal for increasing old age pension from Rs 400 to Rs 500 monthly to beneficiaries in the 60-79 age group. For beneficiaries in the 80-year plus age group, the old age pension is Rs 500 per month.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 07:29 IST