Updates: Karnataka govt declares three-day mourning period, PM condoles Union minister Ananth Kumar’s death

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar died at a private hospital here in the early hours of Monday after battling lung cancer for several months, hospital authorities said. ates: 

Hindustan Times
Union parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar died at a private hospital in Bengaluru in the early hours of Monday after battling lung cancer for several months(HT Photo)

Union parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar died at a private hospital in Bengaluru in the early hours of Monday after battling lung cancer for several months, hospital authorities said.

Kumar, 59, breathed his last around 1:55 am with his wife Tejaswini and two daughters by his bedside. He had come back to Bengaluru only recently after undergoing treatment in the US and Britain. He was later under treatment at the Sankara Hospital in Bengaluru.

Kumar passed away from complications following cancer and infections, his party office said in a statement.

He had been on the ventilator in the Intensive Care Unit for the last few days, it said.

