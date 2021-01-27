UPSCWB to seek clearance of Ayodhya development authority for Dhannipur complex
- The Dhannipur project includes a mosque, hospital, museum, library, community kitchen, Indo-Islamic Cultural Research Centre and a publication house.
The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board (UPSCWB) will submit the layout of the Dhannipur Complex in Ayodhya to the state authorities for no objection certificates (NOCs) to make the dream project a reality, the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) said Wednesday.
“Dhannipur complex is a major project and executing it is a mammoth task. Since Dhannipur village falls under the jurisdiction of the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA), there is a need to submit the layout and get clearance from the development authority,” said Athar Hussain, spokesperson of Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF), the trust set up by UPSCWB to look after the construction of the Dhannipur complex.
The complex is coming up on five acres of land allotted to the board in compliance with the Supreme Court directives in the Ayodhya title case in which the apex court paved the way for construction of Ram temple at the disputed site on November 9, 2019.
The Dhannipur project includes a mosque, hospital, museum, library, community kitchen, Indo-Islamic Cultural Research Centre and a publication house. Board officials said the trust was also preparing the list of NOCs needed while initiating the layout clearance process.
“There are more than a dozen NOCs from fire, environment, administration, education departments and others for which clearance is required,” an official said.
On January 26, the Board launched the Dhannipur project by hoisting the national flag and planting saplings to mark Republic Day celebrations.
A team of architects also carried out soil testing to assess the nature of the soil and the density. On December 19, 2020, the trust had released the blueprint of the mosque and other structures designed by Professor SM Akhtar, a Lucknow-based architect and town planner, whom the trust has hired to design the mosque that would come up in Dhannipur in place of the Babri Masjid. Akhtar is the founder dean of the Faculty of Architecture at Delhi’s Jamia Milia University
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala student wins praise for flawlessly translating Rahul Gandhi's speech
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ministry asks states to implement plan for regulating online health aggregators
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: India extends 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative to Sri Lanka
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Never said doors for dialogue are closed’: Prakash Javadekar
- "We have never said that the doors for dialogue are closed. Have you heard? Whenever talks are held, we will let you know," Prakash Javadekar said. The government has so far held 11 rounds of talks with the farmers who have been protesting since November 26 last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No one will be spared, says Delhi Police commissioner on R-Day violence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand man bludgeons 9-year-old cousin to death with cricket bat
- Police said the accused had an altercation with the victim earlier in the day and then barged into his room in the evening and thrashed him with a cricket bat.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Day after violence, farm leaders postpone February 1 march to Parliament
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to send 5 lakh Covid-19 vaccines to Sri Lanka as part of ‘Vaccine Maitri’
- The delivery of vaccines made by the Serum Institute of India will fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa during their virtual summit last September for all possible support to minimise the health and economic impacts of the pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh: Maoists kill 2 villagers in Rajnandgaon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSCWB to seek clearance of Ayodhya development authority for Dhannipur complex
- The Dhannipur project includes a mosque, hospital, museum, library, community kitchen, Indo-Islamic Cultural Research Centre and a publication house.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar amps up Covid vaccination drive, enrols close to 2 lakh frontline staff
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In MHA’s new guidelines, swimming pools open for all, more people in theatres
- Issuing new guidelines for containment and surveillance, which will come into effect from February 1, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) also asked the civil aviation ministry to further open up international air travel in consultation with it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 Rafale jets take off from France, will land in India tonight
- The Rafale jets will cover the journey to India in a single stretch with refuelling support of the UAE air force
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More muscle to IAF with 3 Rafales landing tonight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India sticking to S-400 deal with Russia despite threat of possible US sanctions
- Russia is set to train the first group of Indian military specialists in operating the S-400 and the first batteries are expected by September.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox