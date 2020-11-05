‘Urge you to overthrow Trinamool, let BJP build sonar Bangla’: Amit Shah

india

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 17:12 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should win more than 200 seats in the West Bengal assembly elections in 2021, Union home minister and the party’s former national president Amit Shah told leaders from 13 districts at a meeting in Bankura district on Thursday afternoon.

A district BJP leader who attended the closed-door meeting said Shah asked the district and state leaders to strengthen the organization right down to the polling booth level to ensure that the BJP wins more than 200 of the state’s 294 assembly seats. Shah reportedly told the leaders that they should be determined to achieve this target instead of making just an effort.

The minister surprised everyone by not wearing a mask although other BJP leaders around him followed the safety protocol.

Halfway through the meeting, Shah took a break and went to Chaturdihi village with BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, national secretary Arvind Menon, national vice-president Mukul Roy and other leaders to have lunch at the home of Bibhishan Hansda, a member of the local tribal community. Shah sat on the floor with others and had rice, chapati, dal and curry cooked in earthenware. He had all the items but stayed away from rosogolla, the traditional Bengali sweet, saying he had stopped taking sweet dishes.

Significantly, former national secretary Rahul Sinha, who distanced himself from the party for more than two weeks after being dropped from the national committee, also attended the organisational meeting.

About three hours before he had lunch at the tribal village, Shah said that the death knell of the Mamata Banerjee government has been sounded and the BJP will come to power with a two-third majority in the coming elections.

“The manner in which the Mamata Banerjee government has neglected the poor, the farmers, the backward classes and the tribal people and have oppressed people, especially BJP workers, I can clearly see that its death knell has been sounded. In the coming days, the BJP will come to power with two-third majority and form the government,” Shah told the media shortly after garlanding the statue of Birsa Munda, the leader of the freedom movement carried out by tribal people in the region against the British Raj.

“I appeal to the people to overthrow this government and give the BJP the opportunity to build sonar Bangla (a golden Bengal),” said Shah.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee reacted to this while addressing an administrative meeting at the state secretariat in Kolkata around the same time when Shah was having lunch more than 200 km away.

“We will not tolerate the politics of threat. People should stay within their limits. People of Bengal will not accept outsiders,” Banerjee said without naming Shah.

Without naming the BJP, she said, “A party is spreading the pandemic while common people are following Covid-19 health restrictions.”

Shah arrived in Kolkata on Wednesday night. He flew to Bankura in a chopper a little before noon on Thursday.

“You (Mamata Banerjee) are wrong if you think that you can stop the BJP by stopping Central schemes in West Bengal. If you let people enjoy the benefits of these schemes they may at least spare some thoughts for you,” said Shah after the short garlanding ceremony of the Birsa Munda statue organised by the BJP.

The BJP showed its best performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Bankura district. It won two seats and stayed ahead of the TMC in almost all the assembly segments.

“Amit Shah’s ambition of winning 200 assembly seats will remain a dream. Let BJP first find an acceptable face of its state leadership before contesting the polls,” TMC Lok Sabha member and party spokesperson Saugata Roy said in Kolkata.