Use Interpol’s ‘Virtual Academy’ for learning during Covid-19, CBI tells state police departments

Updated: May 07, 2020 10:58 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has informed police departments in all the states and union territories to follow Interpol’s newly-launched “Virtual Academy” to learn about cyber crimes, crypto currencies, drones, digital forensics, cyber terrorism and the Darknet, during and beyond the Covid-19 pandemic.

At least two CBI officials confirmed that the states have been told about Interpol’s latest initiatives for online interactive instructor-led modules and webinars for law enforcement community since one-on-one trainings aren’t possible worldwide due to lockdowns. CBI is the nodal agency - or National Central Bureau (NCB) - for Interpol in India.

“It is crucial that police officers don’t lose the grip over other crimes due to duties during Covid-19 pandemic, hence this digital learning platform has been created,” said one of the officials cited above.

The virtual academy will have over 100 self-paced courses and modules for the law enforcement agencies.

According to a statement by Interpol, the virtual academy complements its physical “Global Academy” for 194-member countries.

The Global Academy is a network of trusted law enforcement education institutions providing a global approach to law enforcement training, through both face-to-face and distance learning on Interpol tools and services, as well as transnational crime topics

In a statement, Interpol Secretary General Jürgen Stock said, “The Covid-19 pandemic is forcing law enforcement to learn precious lessons, and fast, in a changed international security environment.”

“However, whilst we are seeing significant growth in certain crimes areas linked to Covid-19 such as fraud and cyber crime, police still have to deal with all forms of transnational crime and terrorism. The Virtual Academy provides a wide range of courses which are essential in helping law enforcement in their daily work and learn from world class training professionals,” he added.

In 2019, more than 15,000 online training courses were completed by global law enforcement, complementing its face-to-face sessions which reached around 5,000 officers from across the globe. These sessions ranged from topics such as counter-terrorism and cybercrime, to training on leadership for women in law enforcement and human rights in policing.