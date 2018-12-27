Uttar Pradesh panel to give aid for rearing abandoned cows

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced his government had set up a committee under the chief secretary to extend financial help to those rearing abandoned bovines, including cows. The financial help will be given for each such bovine.

The chief minister made the announcement after chairing meetings with officials here. He did not mention the quantum of the aid.

“We have set up a committee under the chief secretary for extending financial help to those bringing up bovines, straying on roads or damaging crops .The committee will submit its report within a week so that a better work plan can be prepared,” the chief minister said after inspecting Naveen Mandi, a wholesale market for food grains and vegetables, at Gorakhpur.

He added the municipal corporations were given Rs 10 crore for stray cattle management in each district. Every district had been given Rs 1 crore additionally for the purpose, he said.

He also said 750 pinjda poles and kanji houses (cow shelter houses) were being revived in the state. The forest department had been directed to fence off crop fields to prevent damage caused by wild animals, he added.

