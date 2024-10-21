Owaisi slams ultimatum for Muslims to leave Chamoli by Dec 31

AIMIM party president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday slammed the ultimatum for Muslims to leave Uttarakhand's Chamoli by December 31 and said members of the community have been made “untouchables” in India. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi speaks to the media in Hyderabad. (File image)(ANI)

“Muslims have been made untouchable in India. 15 Muslim families are being boycotted in Chamoli, Uttarakhand. Traders of Chamoli have threatened that Muslims will have to leave Chamoli by 31 December. If house owners give houses to Muslims, they will have to pay a fine of ₹10,000,” noted Owaisi in a post on X.

“Don't the Muslims of Chamoli have the right to live with equality and respect?”, he asked.

The Hyderabad MP also slammed the proposed implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the hill state and asked how the same government that is discriminating against Muslims can implement so called reforms under the guise of "equality".

On Friday, UCC Rules and Implementation Committee chairman, the retired IAS officer Shatrughan Singh submitted the final report to chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the state secretariat. Several proposals have been termed discriminatory towards the Muslims and other tribal communities in the state.

Earlier Congress leader and former chief minister Harish Rawat also called a “promotional step” to propel Dhami into national politics. Rawat questioned the need to implement UCC now, when the BJP government has been ruling the state for a decade.

“The UCC is nothing; it is only a step taken for political propaganda. They can implement it whenever they want. The Uttarakhand government has nothing solid to tell people about what they have done in the state. The Uttarakhand government set a deadline for filling potholes, which they could not complete. Atrocities against women are constantly rising. There is an imbalance in the state. When people consider what has been done by the BJP government for their welfare, voters won't give them a chance,” Rawat said.

(With ANI inputs)