e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 11, 2019

Uttarakhand CM calls upon youngsters to help write state’s success story

The CM called upon the youngsters to actively participate in the state’s development and declared that Uttarakhand will be empowered if the youngsters were self-dependent.

india Updated: Nov 11, 2019 08:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Almora
Union minister Kiren Rijiju (centre) and CM Trivendra Rawat (second from right) inaugurate the conference.
Union minister Kiren Rijiju (centre) and CM Trivendra Rawat (second from right) inaugurate the conference.(HT Photo)
         

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Rawat has said that his government is working towards fulfilling the expectations of the younger generation as they are India’s future.

Speaking at the ‘My youth — my pride’ conference in Almora on Thursday, Rawat said the country’s growth depended on how happy its youngsters were. “If there are signs of worry on their faces, it means that the future of the country is not bright.”

The conference was jointly organised by the state government and Hindustan, HT sister publication.

Addressing an event where 17 youngsters from the state were felicitated for succeeding in their respective fields, the CM called upon the youngsters to actively participate in the state’s development and declared that Uttarakhand will be empowered if the youngsters were self-dependent.

Hotelier Dwarika Prasad Ratudi, who was honoured at the conference, announced that he would invest ~500 crore in his home state.

Rapper Gaurav Mankoti said every song he wrote mentioned the mountains and “now I wish to do something more for the mountains [Uttarakhand].”

Union minister Kiren Rijiju, who attended the conference, announced that a sports camp will be organised in Uttarakhand as part of the Khelo India scheme. He added that the state had sent three proposals to the Centre in this regard and they were being considered. He said the prospects of adventure and winter sports were limitless in Uttarakhand, adding that the state would also host adventure games soon.

Actor Deepak Dobriyal urged the government to work towards preventing large-scale migrations from the state.

State ministers Yashpal Arya and Arvind Pande were among others who attended the meet.

tags
top news
Racing against deadline, Uddhav Thackeray phones Sonia Gandhi to seek support
Racing against deadline, Uddhav Thackeray phones Sonia Gandhi to seek support
On convocation day, JNU students protest against fee hike, clash with police
On convocation day, JNU students protest against fee hike, clash with police
Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai hotel, not Matoshree
Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai hotel, not Matoshree
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
24-yr-old comes to Gurugram for exams, raped by cousin in hotel room: Cops
24-yr-old comes to Gurugram for exams, raped by cousin in hotel room: Cops
People in a Kerala family have died mysteriously for 26 yrs. Now, some answers
People in a Kerala family have died mysteriously for 26 yrs. Now, some answers
Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev’s iconic Natraj shot in latest 83 still
Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev’s iconic Natraj shot in latest 83 still
Maharashtra deadlock: Hectic parleys underway between Sena, NCP & Cong
Maharashtra deadlock: Hectic parleys underway between Sena, NCP & Cong
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News