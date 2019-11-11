Uttarakhand CM calls upon youngsters to help write state’s success story

india

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 08:47 IST

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Rawat has said that his government is working towards fulfilling the expectations of the younger generation as they are India’s future.

Speaking at the ‘My youth — my pride’ conference in Almora on Thursday, Rawat said the country’s growth depended on how happy its youngsters were. “If there are signs of worry on their faces, it means that the future of the country is not bright.”

The conference was jointly organised by the state government and Hindustan, HT sister publication.

Addressing an event where 17 youngsters from the state were felicitated for succeeding in their respective fields, the CM called upon the youngsters to actively participate in the state’s development and declared that Uttarakhand will be empowered if the youngsters were self-dependent.

Hotelier Dwarika Prasad Ratudi, who was honoured at the conference, announced that he would invest ~500 crore in his home state.

Rapper Gaurav Mankoti said every song he wrote mentioned the mountains and “now I wish to do something more for the mountains [Uttarakhand].”

Union minister Kiren Rijiju, who attended the conference, announced that a sports camp will be organised in Uttarakhand as part of the Khelo India scheme. He added that the state had sent three proposals to the Centre in this regard and they were being considered. He said the prospects of adventure and winter sports were limitless in Uttarakhand, adding that the state would also host adventure games soon.

Actor Deepak Dobriyal urged the government to work towards preventing large-scale migrations from the state.

State ministers Yashpal Arya and Arvind Pande were among others who attended the meet.