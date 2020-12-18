Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat tests positive for Covid-19

india

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 16:05 IST

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday and isolated himself at his residence.

Sharing this on his Twitter handle in the afternoon, Rawat tweeted, “I had got Covid test done. And my report has come positive. My health condition is fine and I don’t have any symptoms too. On the advice of doctors, I will remain in home isolation. I request all those who have come into contact with me in last few days, to isolate themselves and get themselves tested.”

This is not the first time Rawat has isolated himself during the epidemic. In September, he had isolated himself after his Officer on Special Duty had tested positive for Covid-19. Earlier on August 26, the chief minister had gone into self-isolation after three of his staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Earlier this year on June 1, Rawat and two of his ministers had decided to quarantine themselves after Cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj tested positive for Covid-19. Rawat had attended a Cabinet meeting with Maharaj. Later on June 6, Rawat had tested negative for Covid-19.

Many senior government functionaries have also tested Covid-19 positive in the state in the past week or so. On Wednesday, Uttarakhand health secretary Amit Singh Negi tested positive for Covid-19. On December 8, Amita Upreti, director general of the health department, had also tested positive for Covid-19.

Uttarakhand has so far reported over 84,000 Covid-19 positive cases and 1,384 deaths. The positivity rate in the state stands at 5.4% and case fatality rate at 1.63%. Dehradun district has so far reported the maximum 25,012 Covid-19 positive cases followed by Haridwar (12,905) and US Nagar (10,787).