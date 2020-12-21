Uttarakhand conducts highest-ever weekly tests with over 99,000 Covid-19 samples

india

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 22:49 IST

With Uttarakhand completing 40 weeks this weekend since the first Covid-19 case was reported in the state, analysis of health department data shows that the highest ever weekly tests were conducted last week.

According to official records of the state health department, over 99,000 Covid-19 tests were conducted between December 13-19. A total of 3914 cases were reported during the week while 3904 patients recovered successfully.

Anoop Nautiyal, founder of Dehradun-based think-tank Social Development for Communities that has been analysing the Covid-19 data in the hill state said that in the past one week the state reported the lowest weekly deaths in the past one month and active cases crossed 6000.

“After studying the Covid-19 data for so many months, the trend shows that the state is likely to have crossed the phase of maximum vulnerability which was seen around September with daily cases touching the 2000 mark. Cases have reduced now, but we still need to control our death rate. Uttarakhand’s death rate is higher than the national average while the recovery rate is lower than the national average,” said Nautiyal.

The national recovery rate stands at 95.40% while the state has a recovery rate of 89.99%.

Uttarakhand has so far reported over 86,000 cases with deaths of over 1400 positive patients. Over 77,000 positive patients in the state have recovered successfully. The positivity rate in the state now stands at 5.34% and death rate at 1.64%. The death rate in the country stands at 1.45%.

Dehradun district has so far reported the maximum of 25,555 of Covid-19 positive cases followed by Haridwar (13,017), US Nagar (10,878) and Nainital (10,325).

The state health department has so far tested 16.16 lakh people of which results of over 12,600 are pending.

Uttarakhand at present has a total of 19 containment zones with a maximum of seven such zones in Dehradun district.