Uttarakhand cops, animal lovers turn saviours for strays during lockdown

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 17:57 IST

Amid the 21-lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, policemen as well as some cow-protection groups in Uttarakhand have launched initiatives to ensure that the stray animals do not starve,.

State police personnel who have been seen offering food packets and ration to many poor and daily wage earners across the state, are also providing food to stray dogs and fodder to stray cattle.

The policemen have been providing biscuits to stray dogs and grass to stray cows in their duty areas amid the lockdown.

One such police personnel and assistant sub-inspector posted in Dehradun who identified himself with his last name Rawat said, “Apart from helping fellow humans in this situation, it is also our responsibility to help these animals who cannot speak to seek help.”

Rawat said, “Compassion towards both humans and animals is important to overcome this pandemic. Hence are trying to help the strays especially dogs and cows by providing them food.”

Apart from the cops, some cow protection groups have also come up to provide fodder to stray cows. One such group named Gau Sewa Sangh in Rudrapur town of US Nagar district after seeking permission from authorities concerned has been providing fodder to stray cows.

“After Gau Sewa Sangh showed interest in doing so we have granted them permission in this lockdown to help the stray cattle. They would be bringing fodder from nearby villages and distributing fodder to stray cattle in Rudrapur,” said Dr GS Dhami, chief veterinary officer (CVO), US Nagar.

Amid pandemic and lockdown a veterinarian in Haldwani, Dr Kirti Pant has also extended her helping hand by starting an initiative named “Worried about your Pet Health” to look after the health of the pets in the town. Dr Pant also created a WhatsApp group for the same.

She said, “Uttarakhand has been under lockdown since March 23 till April 14, as a result, all veterinary hospitals have been closed posing problems for the pet animals to be treated. In order to help such animals, I started this initiative on WhatsApp which is completely free.”

“Under the initiative, any pet owner can send details of his pet like species, age, weight, sex, breed and disease on the WhatsApp number. We will provide them consultancy regarding symptoms, causes and treatment of disease so that anyone can treat their pets at home during the lockdown,” said Dr Pant.