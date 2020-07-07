e-paper
Home / Dehradun / Uttarakhand govt planning to give water connection at Rs 1 per household

On Monday, CM Trivendra Singh Rawat said that under the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme, tap water would be supplied to every household at a nominal cost of Re 1.

dehradun Updated: Jul 07, 2020 16:01 IST
Suparna Roy
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
The CM Trivendra Singh Rawat made the announcement while inaugurating the Mukhyamantri Swarojgar Yojana in dairy development on Monday at Dudhli in Dehradun district.
The CM Trivendra Singh Rawat made the announcement while inaugurating the Mukhyamantri Swarojgar Yojana in dairy development on Monday at Dudhli in Dehradun district.(HT photo)
         

Uttarakhand government is planning to give water connection in all households across the state at a nominal Re 1 per house under the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme, state chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has announced.

On Monday, CM Rawat said that under the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme, tap water would be supplied to every household at a nominal cost of Re 1.

“The government is trying to provide clean drinking water to all the people living in our state. At present, the cost of a drinking water connection is Rs 2,350, but not every villager can afford that amount. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme, water connection will be given to each household in the state for only Re 1,” said Rawat.

The CM made the announcement while inaugurating the Mukhyamantri Swarojgar Yojana in dairy development on Monday at Dudhli in Dehradun district.

Rawat launched a milch animal purchase programme under the Integrated Cooperative Development Project and the Ganga Cow Mahila Dairy Yojana. He said that Uttarakhand is the first state in the country, where a scheme such as the Mukhyamantri Swarojgar Yojana has been launched.

Rawat said “Our goal is also to increase the production of milk in the state. Under the scheme, milch animals will be brought from outside the state. Plans are also afoot to conserve the Badri cow breed. There is a great demand for ghee made from Badri cows’ milk. Now, efforts are on to increase Badri cows’ milk production.”

The CM also announced that the district supply officer would be held responsible for any mismanagement for the distribution of ration under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, a welfare scheme.

Rawat directed officials to ensure that the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana reach all eligible beneficiaries.

“Strict action will be taken on any irregularity or misconduct in the implementation of the scheme. The secretary for food will regularly review the work done under the scheme. It is our government’s resolve that no poor person in the state goes hungry. Free ration has been made available to every person in the past for the past three months amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak. Free ration was also arranged for stranded migrants, who returned to their native state amid the easing of lockdown restrictions,” he added.

According to the state food and civil supplies department, under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, 61.94 lakh people in Uttarakhand have been given food grains for free between April and June.

Each person is entitled to five kilograms (kg) of rice and a kg of pulse for free in a month, as per the scheme.

