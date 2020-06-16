Uttarakhand govt sanctions Rs110 crore to provide self-employment to migrant workers

india

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 11:24 IST

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has sanctioned Rs110 crore to all district magistrates to provide self-employment opportunities to migrant workers who have returned to the state.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, in a statement, said his government is dedicated to helping the migrant workers who returned to their villages amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Mukhyamantri Swarojgar Yojana has been launched in the wider interest of people of the state. Under this, the requisite amount is being provided to migrants under easy terms,” he said.

“Not only this, various self-employment schemes operated at the level of different departments have also been linked to the scheme.”

On May 28, Rawat had inaugurated the Mukhyamantri Swarojgar Yojana as a move to retain migrant workers who returned to the state amid the Covid-19 lockdown. He instructed officials to convey information about this scheme to every village so that youngsters could benefit from it.

Under the scheme, district magistrates should coordinate with banks so that beneficiaries do not face any problem in getting loans, he had said.

Migrant workers who apply under the scheme will get quick approval from authorities and their applications will be forwarded to banks with an immediate subsidy, which will be 25% in hill districts and 15% in plain districts.

Applicants should be 18 years old and they or their family members can benefit from the scheme only once.

The project aims to give self-employment opportunities to youngsters and to boost reverse migration, especially by entrepreneurs returning to Uttarakhand. It also aims to encourage skilled and unskilled artisans, handicraft makers and unemployed youth to start their own businesses.

The state government has launched an online portal for effective implementation of this scheme, where skilled people of Uttarakhand working or living in any part of the country can upload details regarding their expertise. Based on this, authorities and employers in the state can decide on where and how they can be employed.