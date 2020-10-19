e-paper
Uttarakhand HC asks state govt to file response on BJP MLA's plea to quash rape FIR

Uttarakhand HC asks state govt to file response on BJP MLA’s plea to quash rape FIR

The High Court also said that till the state government and the complainant file their replies within three weeks, there will be a stay on the arrest of MLA Mahesh Singh Negi.

india Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 16:26 IST
Neeraj Santoshi
Neeraj Santoshi
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
BJP MLA Mahesh Singh Negi has been accused of raping a woman and fathering her child.
BJP MLA Mahesh Singh Negi has been accused of raping a woman and fathering her child.(ANI FILE PHOTO)
         

The Uttarakhand high court on Monday directed the state government to file its response within three weeks on a writ petition filed by BJP MLA Mahesh Singh Negi seeking quashing of an FIR filed against him on a complaint by a woman, accusing him of raping her on several occasions and fathering her child.

The court has also directed the complainant to file her reply on the petition within three weeks.

Ayush Negi, counsel of the BJP MLA Mahesh Singh Negi in his writ petition filed on Friday has sought quashing of the FIR against the lawmaker.

The court also stated that till the state government and the complainant file their replies within three weeks, there will be a stay on the arrest of the MLA, said Ayush Negi.

On August 13, Dehradun police had started a probe in the alleged extortion case against the woman after the MLA’s wife lodged a complaint accusing the woman of demanding Rs ₹ 5 crore by threatening her to lodge a false rape complaint against her husband.

On the same day, the woman released a video on social media in which she accused MLA’s wife Rita Negi of lodging a false complaint and alleged that the MLA sexually harassed her for the last two years. She also claimed that she has an illegitimate daughter with the MLA. She also demanded a DNA test of her daughter and the MLA to prove her claims.

On August 16, the woman filed a counter-complaint against Negi, accusing him of raping her on several occasions, fathering her child and his wife for trying to hush up the matter by offering her money.

With the latest development, all three involved in the case, MLA, his wife and the complainant have filed pleas in the HC seeking quashing of FIRs against them.

On October 1, the HC directed the state government not to take any coercive steps against Rita Negi till November 18 provided she cooperates with the investigation. The next date of hearing in the case is November 18.

On September 4, the HC had directed the state government to file its response on the writ petition filed by the woman against whom Dehradun police filed an FIR on August 14 on the complaint of Rita Negi, accusing the woman of blackmailing her husband and trying to extort ₹5 crore. The court also directed that till the next hearing in the matter (November 18), there will be stay on the arrest of the woman.

