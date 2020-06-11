Uttarakhand health dept starts preparing for dengue outbreak

dehradun

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 18:23 IST

Uttarakhand health department authorities have started preparing for dengue outbreak in the hill state with a special focus on those areas, where maximum cases were reported last year, while grappling with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

The state government officials have asked municipal bodies to identify areas that were severely affected by dengue last year and designate days in a week for carrying out fogging activities in those areas.

The state-run hospitals have also been asked to prepare dengue wards amid rising Covid-19 positive cases in the state.

In 2019, over 4,300 cases of dengue had been reported in the state, including 2,923 from the Dehradun district alone.

Dengue, a tropical viral disease, had claimed six lives in Uttarakhand last year.

The state health authorities conducted a training session last week for doctors at the Government Doon Medical College, which was attended by experts from New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), in a bid to prevent the annual viral outbreak.

Dr. Ashutosh Viswas, the head of the department for medicine and infectious diseases at AIIMS, New Delhi, explained to the doctors from Uttarakhand that dengue-related fatalities could be reduced to nil with effective clinical management.

“It’s necessary to identify the symptoms of dengue at the outset. Besides, the most effective strategy for the prevention of dengue is clinical treatment,” said Dr. Ashutosh Sayana, principal, Government Doon Medical College.

“The management and treatment of dengue patients is an important topic for the doctors working in all government and private hospitals in the state,” he added.

On Thursday, Sunil Uniyal Gama, mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Dehradun, asked all the councillors to provide a list to the chief municipal health officer, citing areas in their respective wards with stagnant water, which can become a breeding ground for mosquitoes that transmit the vector-borne disease.

Councillors have been asked to spread awareness in their respective wards about how dengue mosquitoes breed. The civic authorities will slap a fine of Rs 500, if any Dehradun resident is found to store stagnant water, where dengue mosquitoes can breed.

The civic body has also undertaken a clean-up drive of the state capital’s drains and sewage system.