Watch | Pilgrims risk lives on blocked highway in rain-battered Uttarakhand

Floods and landslides have wreaked havoc in most parts of northern India including Delhi, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana. Roads have been waterlogged and people are finding it difficult to travel. Pilgrims risk their life travelling through Gangotri highway(ANI)

The Gangotri Highway in Uttarakhand is one such where pilgrims are risking their life travelling through roads filled with debris and flooded with water. In a video that is doing the rounds on social media, people can be seen trying to pass through the highway with difficulty.

Just two days ago four people were killed and six others were injured after boulders hit three vehicles passing through the Gangotri highway in Uttarakhand on Monday. The bodies of the deceased are yet to be identified.

In another incident, passengers of a bus that tried to cross a fast-flowing river in Uttarakhand's Ramgarh on Monday were seen jumping out of the vehicle, or climbing to its roof, as the bus started tilting due to the strong flow of water.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has requested people to avoid unnecessary journeys in view of the rain fury in the state.

"In view of continuous rains in all areas of the state, I request all the people of the state and pilgrims to avoid making unnecessary journeys. I’m overseeing the condition of roadways and rain from all the districts 24 hours a day from the State Disaster Control Room. The district administration and SDRF have been instructed to remain on high alert in all the district," Dhami tweeted.

"For any help, you can contact on the following numbers - 9411112985, 01352717380, 01352712685. Apart from this, you can also message on WhatsApp number- 9411112780”, he added.

Water levels in most of the rivers in the Garhwal and Kumaon divisions in Uttarakhand have touched the danger mark due to incessant rainfall. 10 link roads have also been closed due to the accumulation of debris.