Uttarakhand man found dead in suspicious circumstance after forced double quarantine

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 19:22 IST

Body of a 30-year-old Uttarakhand man, who was under home quarantine, was found in suspicious circumstances in his village in Bageshwar district on Thursday, police said. He had returned to the state from Mumbai.

“We arrived on the information of villagers and found the body of the man was lying near a nullah (drain). The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of his death,” said Pankaj Joshi, in-charge, Baijnath police station in Bageshwar district.

Jitendra Singh Negi, a resident of Bund village under Baijnath police station in Bageshwar used to work in a resort in Mumbai. He had returned home in the last week of May due to the lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. After his return, he was put in institutional quarantine in Kausani by health officials for 14 days, police said.

After completing the quarantine, he returned to his village on Tuesday, where he was again put under home quarantine for another 14 days. On Thursday, his body was found near a nullah close to his own house, said police.

“We are still waiting for a complaint from his family. Action will be taken as we receive the complaint and the post mortem report,” said Joshi.