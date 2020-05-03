e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 03, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Uttarakhand may give sanitisation certificates to hotels for ‘safe stay’ post lockdown

Uttarakhand may give sanitisation certificates to hotels for ‘safe stay’ post lockdown

The certification drive is being planned on the lines of a similar exercise in Singapore.

india Updated: May 03, 2020 17:19 IST
Kalyan Das | Edited by Sabir Hussain
Kalyan Das | Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Uttarakhand is preparing itself for tourist traffic once the lockdown ends.
Uttarakhand is preparing itself for tourist traffic once the lockdown ends.(Representative image/AP)
         

Uttarakhand is considering issuing sanitisation certificates to hotels and lodges in tourist destinations and pilgrimage sites to ensure ‘safe stay’ for tourists when traffic resumes after the lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the state’s tourism minister Satpal Maharaj said on Sunday.

The move is being planned on the lines of a similar exercise in Singapore, the minister said.

Uttarakhand attracts over 3.5 crore tourists and pilgrims every year.

Follow coronavirus latest updates here.

“After the lockdown ends, tourism will again gradually start in the state. We have to be prepared for that amid this pandemic. We have received various ideas to tackle it including one to issue sanitisation certificates to hotels and lodges in and around popular tourist and pilgrimage sites.”

Maharaj said, “The idea of issuing sanitisation certificates is being contemplated on the lines of Singapore where it has been implemented. The certificate will assure the visitors that the hotel is completely sanitised as per guidelines and is safe to stay.”

The minister said such a measure was necessary because even after the lockdown ends, people will still be cautious because of the deadly virus.

“We cannot adopt a lenient approach. We will have to be cautious even after the lockdown ends. The precautionary measures being taken now by the people in the ongoing pandemic are going to continue in the coming days also because of the deadly effect of the virus. We will have to be always very cautious without taking any risk as much as possible,” he said.

The minister said whatever steps the government takes will be in line with the Centre’s guidelines.

“A final decision is yet to be taken. Any step will be finalised while adhering to the Centre’s guidelines and approval of the government.”

Earlier Sunday, chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that the state government could allow pilgrims from districts in the state’s green zone for Char-Dham yatra which includes the four highly revered shrines of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri.

tags
top news
‘Tributes to courageous security personnel martyred in Handwara’, tweets PM Modi
‘Tributes to courageous security personnel martyred in Handwara’, tweets PM Modi
‘Last Holi, he came unannounced. It was his last visit’: Col Sharma’s kin
‘Last Holi, he came unannounced. It was his last visit’: Col Sharma’s kin
‘Went in to rescue civilians’: Colonel, Major among 5 killed in action in Handwara
‘Went in to rescue civilians’: Colonel, Major among 5 killed in action in Handwara
Eye on Gulf countries, Pak ups Twitter campaign to target India over ‘Islamophobia’
Eye on Gulf countries, Pak ups Twitter campaign to target India over ‘Islamophobia’
Apple Watch saves life, proves hospital ECGs wrong
Apple Watch saves life, proves hospital ECGs wrong
‘We won because of him’: Raina credits one player for 2011 World Cup win
‘We won because of him’: Raina credits one player for 2011 World Cup win
Gambhir believes credit for Rohit’s success should go to former captain
Gambhir believes credit for Rohit’s success should go to former captain
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper