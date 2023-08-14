Home / India News / CM Dhami holds review meeting amid heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand

CM Dhami holds review meeting amid heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand

ANI |
Aug 14, 2023 01:48 PM IST

Uttarakhand rains: Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar appealed to all the people to not go to hilly regions due to the alert of heavy rainfall.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday held a high-level meeting with officials at his residence in Dehradun regarding the situation arising out of the disaster caused by heavy rains in several districts of states.

Uttarakhand rains" An aerial view of rain-affected areas of Kotdwar during the survey conducted by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.(ANI)
Uttarakhand rains" An aerial view of rain-affected areas of Kotdwar during the survey conducted by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.(ANI)

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure the safety of citizen and the availability of all possible facilities for them.

Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar appealed to all the people to not go to hilly regions due to the alert of heavy rainfall.

"The weather department issued a red alert. Since August 12, there was heavy rainfall, especially in the Garhwal area. At all the places the roads are closed and the police and SDRF team are on alert," the DGP said.

"In the Chamoli and Uttarkashi Mori area, there was a cloudburst. In Rishikesh, there's huge waterlogging. We appeal to all the people to not go to hilly regions," he added.

Read more: 26 confirmed dead, several feared missing as rain wreaks havoc in Himachal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had yesterday issued a red alert and predicted heavy rainfall with lightning in six districts of the state for the next twenty-four hours.

It also forecast very heavy to extremely heavy rain/ thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and very intense to extremely intense spell is likely to occur at isolated places in Dehradun, Pauri, Tehri, Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar.

According to official estimates, 52 people died due to rain-related incidents in this monsoon session while another 37 people sustained injuries. Heavy rains in Uttarakhand have triggered landslides and flash floods in several places.

On the instructions of the chief minister, SDRF and NDRF personnel were deployed in places badly affected by rain-related incidents.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out