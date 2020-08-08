Uttarakhand reports biggest single-day jump with 501 Covid-19 cases, past 9000 cases mark

india

With 501 fresh Covid-19 cases, Uttarakhand on Saturday reported the biggest single-day jump in cases since reporting of the first case on March 15. The state also crossed the 9000-cases mark with 9,402 total registered patients.

Eleven army personnel from Bageshwar (10) and Rudraprayag (1) districts also tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, five Covid-19 positive patients died in the state; three of them succumbed to coronavirus and the other two deaths were attributed to co-morbidities.

A total of 117 Covid-19 positive patients have died in Uttarakhand till now with 19 deaths attributed to coronavirus, according to the health officials. The remaining corona infected casualties were attributed to co-morbidities and other causes, added health officials.

A total of 5,963 infected people have recovered successfully, bringing the recovery rate in the state to 63.42%.

Haridwar district reported 172 of the 501 fresh covid cases reported on Saturday, followed by US Nagar (171), Nainital (85), Dehradun (38), Bageshwar (10), Pauri (9), Uttarkashi (5), Tehri (4), Pithoragarh (3), Rudraprayag (2) and one case each from Chamoli and Champawat districts.

Dehradun district has so far reported a total of 1,997 cases -- the most in the state, followed by Haridwar (1,984), US Nagar (1,704) and Nainital (1,491).

Also, 232 Covid-19 patients were discharged from different hospitals in the state on Saturday with a maximum of 79 relieved from Haridwar district.

The doubling rate of cases, based on the last seven days’ data, now, stands at 23.76 days, while the infection rate is at 4.88%. The state has so far tested over 2.05 lakh samples while 9,200 results are awaited.

Uttarakhand currently has 459 containment zones in eight districts including maximum 371 in Haridwar district.

With sudden spike in cases in the past two days, US Nagar district administration imposed a two-day lockdown (August 8-9) in Khatima on Saturday.