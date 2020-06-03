Uttarakhand to implement ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ scheme from August: CM

india

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 17:26 IST

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday announced that Centre’s One Nation One Ration card programme is likely to be implemented in the state from August.

“Under this initiative, any resident of our state could get rations from any corner of the country where he shifts for work. It is a very beneficial programme for those who are dependent on the ration provided by the government,” said Rawat at a digital interaction where he spoke about the achievements of NDA-2 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the first year of its second term.

Rawat is now in home quarantine after tourism minister Satpal Maharaj tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago. During the video chat of about 45 minutes, he spoke on various issues including the measures taken by the state to fight the pandemic along with the achievements of the Centre.

He said the government will gradually start the Char Dham Yatra but it would be a limited, controlled and a safe one.

“After the Centre had allowed the states to open religious places, the Uttarakhand government will soon start the much revered Char Dham Yatra. However, we are looking at a limited, controlled and safe Char Dham Yatra this time considering the pandemic.”

“So far a date has not been fixed because for the same, as we have to first check many aspects including whether the locals are mentally prepared to welcome the yatris or not and whether there are enough facilities with required precautions for the pandemic. Our authorities concerned will evaluate all these factors before we could give a go-ahead to the yatra,” said Rawat.

Rawat also said that the government was taking necessary steps to quarantine incoming migrants after the Covid-19 tally in the state went past 1,000 on Tuesday.

“We are collecting complete data on the number of migrants who have returned, for which the process will be completed soon. The government is taking all necessary steps to screen them and quarantine them as per guidelines,” said Rawat.

On the revival of the state’s economy he said that many of the industries have already resumed their operations after the government started the online permission process for them on the same.

He said, “We have already started the registry process of properties for which revenue is being generated. We have also started the Mukhyamantri Swarojgar Yojana under which we have stated about 125 livelihood options for which our residents especially in the hilly areas could get a subsidy in loans. Apart from this, the Mukhyamantri Krishi Vikas Yojana has also been implemented for the development of agriculture in the state.”

Rawat said the Centre’s recent package will revive the economy.

“To counter the economic slowdown caused by the pandemic, PM Modi recently announced an economic package which would be very helpful for the service sector and MSME sector. With all these measures the economy would surely get a boost and big developments under the leadership of PM Modi,” said Rawat