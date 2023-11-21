Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Vertical drilling likely today; trapped workers to get ‘aloo-puri’, 'chana dal'
After a major breakthrough to reach trapped workers, rescuers likely to begin vertical drilling from above the tunnel today.
The operation to rescue 41 workers trapped inside the under-construction tunnel in Uttarkhand's Uttarkashi since November 12 made a major breakthrough after officials managed to pierce a six-inch alternate pipe through the debris. The pipeline is now being used to serve nutritious food, including hot meals, as well as capturing visuals of trapped workers for the first time.
Food items including khichdi and dalia were supplied through the pipeline after consulting with medical experts. It will also be used to send mobile phones and chargers for workers. We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.
Follow Live updates on Uttarakhand tunnel collapse
- The vertical drilling operation from above the tunnel is likely to begin today at 2 pm from the Silkyara end.
- "It is looking good but we have to decide whether it's good or a trap because it's looking very positive. I have got the best experts for this Himalayan geology here, I'm just one" said Arnold Dix, president, the International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association.
- The Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL) has brought a heavy drilling machine and is now at the tunnel site to being the vertical drilling operation.
- A drone survey was done to study the distance between the debris and the crown of the tunnel, however, failed because of obstructions.
- Visuals from inside the collapsed tunnel has been released for the first time showing workers interacting with officials and receiving food items.
- Teams of cooks are involved in the preparation of the breakfast for the trapped workers. According to one of the cooks who told ANI, aloo-chana dal and puri are among the recommended meal options that are to be sent to the workers.
(With inputs from agency) Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
- ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail
- Topics
- Rescue
- Operation
- Tunnel
- Uttarakhand
The operation to rescue 41 workers trapped inside the under-construction tunnel in Uttarkhand's Uttarkashi since November 12 made a major breakthrough after officials managed to pierce a six-inch alternate pipe through the debris. The pipeline is now being used to serve nutritious food, including hot meals, as well as capturing visuals of trapped workers for the first time.
Food items including khichdi and dalia were supplied through the pipeline after consulting with medical experts. It will also be used to send mobile phones and chargers for workers.
Follow Live updates on Uttarakhand tunnel collapse
- The vertical drilling operation from above the tunnel is likely to begin today at 2 pm from the Silkyara end.
- "It is looking good but we have to decide whether it's good or a trap because it's looking very positive. I have got the best experts for this Himalayan geology here, I'm just one" said Arnold Dix, president, the International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association.
- The Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL) has brought a heavy drilling machine and is now at the tunnel site to being the vertical drilling operation.
- A drone survey was done to study the distance between the debris and the crown of the tunnel, however, failed because of obstructions.
- Visuals from inside the collapsed tunnel has been released for the first time showing workers interacting with officials and receiving food items.
- Teams of cooks are involved in the preparation of the breakfast for the trapped workers. According to one of the cooks who told ANI, aloo-chana dal and puri are among the recommended meal options that are to be sent to the workers.
(With inputs from agency)
- ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail
- Topics
- Rescue
- Operation
- Tunnel
- Uttarakhand
- Home
- HTLS 2023
- Astrology
- India News
- Lifestyle
- Entertainment
- Elections
- Trending
- Cricket
- Videos
- Education
- Photos
- World News
- Sports
- Cities
- Daily Digest
- Quickreads
- Opinion
- Analysis
- For You
- Following
- Web Stories
- Science
- Podcasts
- Weather
- Latest News
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Explore Hindustan Times
- HT Newsletters
- Weather Today
- About Us
- Contact Us
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Disclaimer
- Print Ad Rates
- Code of Ethics
- Sitemap
- RSS Feeds
- Subscription - Terms of Use